Southeast Missouri hepatitis A outbreak winding down thanks to vaccines

A two-year outbreak of hepatitis A in Southeast Missouri appears to be slowing, but state and county health officials say vaccinations are needed to be sure the viral outbreak doesn’t rekindle. 426 cases of hepatitis A have been reported in Missouri since Sept. 1, 2017. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports Scott, Stoddard and Butler counties accounted for 185 of those cases. There were 111 cases in Butler County alone, which health authorities believe was the “epicenter” of the Missouri outbreak. Between February and November 2018, the Butler County Health Department conducted more than 100 vaccination clinics and administered the hepatitis A vaccine to more than 2,500 people, including inmates and staff at the Butler County Jail. Missouri is one of 28 states with ongoing hepatitis A outbreaks. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.