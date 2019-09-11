Wednesday, September 11th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Woman assaulted her wife after discovering the victim “sleeping in her spot on the bed.” 33-year-old Ashley Crampton was arrested for domestic battery following an altercation in the couple’s room at a Budget Inn in Clearwater. Crampton was booked Sunday into the Pinellas County jail on the misdemeanor charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, Crampton’s spouse told police that her wife “was upset she was sleeping in her spot on the bed.” Crampton “kicked the victim off the bed with her feet.” When the 26-year-old sought to “get back up onto the bed” several hours later, Crampton allegedly punched her multiple times in the back of the neck.

When the victim later sought to give Crampton a donut, “the defendant slapped the victim’s hand to make her drop the donut.” When questioned by Clearwater police, Crampton reportedly “advised she ‘snapped’ and did slap the victim.”