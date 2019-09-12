Fatality in Single Vehicle Crash in Iron County

There was one fatality in a car crash in Iron County last night. 23-year-old Calebe Hall of Fredericktown was traveling on Route E, 8 miles east of Arcadia, when he failed to negotiate a curve. The truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, causing the truck to catch on fire. Two passengers suffered serious injuries. 29-year-old Abigayle Albertson of Fredericktown was airlifted to Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis and 19-year-old John Aston of Fredericktown was airlifted to SoutheastHEALTH. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. None of them were wearing seat-belts when the crash occurred.