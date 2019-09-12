Red Lobster Fire

Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a call yesterday for smoke and flames showing from Red Lobster. When they arrived, there was moderate smoke showing and fire could be seen behind an exterior wall. The building had already been evacuated. Fire crews breached the wall and located the fire. The fire was extinguished quickly. Overhaul of the exterior walls and ventilating the restaurant of smoke took about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported. After investigation, the fire was deemed accidental and not suspicious. A fluctuation in water pressure from using a fire hydrant caused a water flow alarm at the Auburn Place Hotel. No emergency found at the hotel.