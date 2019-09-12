Thursday, September 12th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Illinois man who bears an uncanny resemblance to the character Walter White from “Breaking Bad” is being sought by police for allegedly violating terms of a probation sentence he received last year following his conviction for possession of methamphetamine.

50-year-old Todd Barrick was sentenced last October to two year’s probation after pleading guilty to a felony narcotics charge in Knox County Circuit Court. Court records do not indicate what terms of Barrick’s probation sentence he is alleged to have violated. An arrest warrant has been issued for Barrick, who resides in the city of Galesburg.