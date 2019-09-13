Illinois State Police and Fire Marshalls are investigating a Fire and Missing Person

The Illinois State Police and the Illinois Fire Marshalls Office is investigating a residential fire and a missing person that happened on Tuesday. The fire was at a home on Mc Daniel School Road in rural Tamms, IL. The sole resident of the house Larry L. McNelly has not been located. No further information is available at this time and the investigation into the fire and missing person continues. If you have any information on the location of McNelly, you are asked to contact the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations.