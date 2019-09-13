Kohlfeld Distributing River Radio Tailgate
Redhawks football is back in action – which means it’s time to tailgate!
Join us at next the Kohlfeld Distributing River Radio Tailgate Party – presented by JSE Surplus – September 21st before the Redhawks take on the West Virginia State University Yellow Jackets. Gates open at 11 am and the game starts at 1 pm.
Pick up your free tickets at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Cape or Jackson, Supercuts in Cape and Andy’s Frozen Custard. Tickets available starting September 13th while they last.
Get your exclusive Redhawks camo gear at the tailgate with Armstrong Outdoors!
Food vendors include…
Texas Roadhouse
Little Caesar’s Pizza
El Sol
Firehouse Subs
Smokehouse 61
Outback Steakhouse
Andy’s on site with free sweet treats!
Beverages provided by Kohlfeld Distributing
Kicking off another home game tailgate – with Kohlfeld Distributing and River Radio!