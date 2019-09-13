Two kids honored by Dexter Police Department

Two young brothers have been honored by the Dexter Police Department for their effort in helping an injured woman. 9-year-old Reese Waggoner and 5-year-old Elijah Sisk were riding their bikes near their home on September 6th when they witnessed a neighbor fall into a rock filled drainage ditch. The two boys climbed down into the ditch to check on the woman. Reese stayed with her while Elijah ran home to have his mother call 911. After authorities arrived, the woman was transported to an area hospital where she was treated for serious injuries. Police officials say that the fast actions of the two boys may have saved the woman’s life.