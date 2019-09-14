Trading Post – September 14
Alaskan Malamute female puppies – $200 each – ph #: 573-270-0490
————-
Soloflex exercise unit – $250
Two outdoor sport watches – ph # 421-6892
————-
Estate sale – 216 Elm St. – Jackson
————-
Alvarez acoustic guitar – w/case – $265 – ph #: 282-2268
————-
Antique coffee table – $30
Bulletin boards – various sizes
Hoover vacuum sweeper – $25 – ph #: 314-243-6197
————-
Weiss emergency backpacks – $45.99 each – ph #: 314-440-5501
————-
Tree trimming service
Dryer – FREE
Used tire – ph #: 573-837-3237
————-
‘06 Chevy Impala – for parts
Honda Rebel
Set of Michelin tires – $75 – ph #: 421-5385
————-
‘88 Mazda pickup – $500 – ph #: 667-5540
————-
Tama Superstar drum kit – $1,200
Various drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543
————-
Buying: goats – ph #: 513-5505
————-
Goodyear tire – $25
Self-propelled mower – $75
Craftsman push mower – $65 – ph #: 334-1757
————-
Trailer – $15,000 – ph #: 313-0022
————-
Used brick – 15 cents each
Kitchen cabinets
Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611
————-
Ez Go golf cart – $2,000 – ph #: 573-380-0015
————-
Upright piano – $250
60 white dinner and salad plates – $60 – ph #: 573-450-3446
————-
Buying: 42 in. lawn mower – ph #: 573-258-3540
————-
Baretta Nano 9mm pistol – $250 – ph #: 987-7755
————-
Buying: 18 in. rim (6 lugs) for Ford F-150 – ph #: 573-318-82