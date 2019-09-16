Fatal ATV crash

One person is dead and two others injured after an off-road single vehicle accident in rural Jackson County Saturday night. The accident happened near Thomas Town Road just north of the rural community of Jacob. The ATV ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned. The driver, 25-year-old Megan Marcinkowska of Chester, was pronounced dead at the scene. 26-year-old Olivia Edwards was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital. 24-year-old Dylan Wesbecher only suffered minor injuries.