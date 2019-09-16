Monday, September 16th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Cops report that a man wearing a Captain America costume was arrested for burglary after a Mississippi homeowner caught the phony superhero breaking into a shed on his property.

36-year-old David Hobbs was collared early last Monday morning as he allegedly tried to use a pipe to break into a shed at the rear of a residence in the city of Clarksdale. Hobbs was thwarted when an alarm alerted the homeowner to the attempted 3:00 a.m. burglary. The victim held Hobbs at gunpoint until police arrived.

For some unknown reason, Hobbs was wearing a Captain America costume, complete with mask. His outfit also included fairy wings, apparently for a quick getaway.

Hobbs, sans costume, is locked up in the Coahoma County jail on $25,000 bond.