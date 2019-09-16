Popular Bluff City Council to take action on ordinances in relation to sign regulations
The Poplar Bluff City Council will be holding a meeting tonight. During the meeting, the city council is scheduled to take action on ordinances in relation to sign regulations and fees for billboards. The City Council will also take action on ordinances regarding the 11th Street Roadway Project as well as proposed amendments to business licenses and regulations. The meeting is will begin at 7 pm in the city council chambers on 5th Street.