Ashcroft: Election Cyber Report is Irresponsible

A purported “cyber-hygiene” report from a vendor trying to sell its election cyber security product through the media is based on a scan of a domain (mo.gov) that is not in any way related to Missouri’s election website. Not only was the scan conducted on numerous pages that never had any connection to Missouri elections, the election system is completely separate from the networks of other state agencies. Other states reported similar issues with the company’s findings. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft stands with his bipartisan colleagues across the country in rejecting this company’s false analysis. In a report grading the Missouri Secretary of State, one flaw was related to an IP address for a design handbook on another state agency’s website, and another IP address in the report pulled up pages related to the State Auditor, Department of Economic Development and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education – none of which host election data or related information.