Chester man guilty of murder

A jury found an Illinois man guilty of murder on Thursday. 48-year-old William Wasmund of Chester is guilty of one count of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. Wasmund was arrested in February of this year by Union County Sheriff Deputies following an investigation into the death of 53-year-old Jeffery Spicer of Murphysboro. Spicer was found dead along the highway at 7625 State Route 3 North in rural Union County on September 16, 2018. Wasmund was charged with setting up a shotgun with a trigger set to fire when the door of a shed opened. The shed is at the 7625 State Route 3 North property. A sentencing hearing has been set for December 16 at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro. Wasmund faces between 26 and 90 years in prison.