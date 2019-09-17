MO legislator expects bipartisan gun bills to be limited next year
Continued shootings in St. Louis and Kansas City, especially deadly ones involving kids, have triggered some lawmakers and Missourians to call for further gun regulations. Rocheport Republican Representative Chuck Basye says bipartisan bills are possible next year, but the possibilities are limited.
The governor met recently with St. Louis leaders to discuss ways to reduce violent crime there. He plans to meet with Kansas City leaders about the issue.