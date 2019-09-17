Transportation Trust Fund 6 Public Input
The City of Cape Girardeau is inviting you to give your input on Transportation Trust Fund 6 (TTF-6) at two public meetings. TTF-6 has a proposed budget of $25 million for major renovations and repairs, but the total cost of what they would like to complete would cost a total of $40 million. They want your help to prioritize their projects. The meetings will be this Wednesday from 4:30-6:30pm at the Osage center and next Wednesday at 4:30-6:30pm at Shawnee Park Center. If you cannot make the in-person meeting, an online survey will be available after September 18. The projects include:
Improved driving surface, curb & gutter, and sidewalks.
- Hopper Road from Mount Auburn Road to Kingshighway
- Bloomfield Road from Kingshighway to Albert Street
- Bloomfield Road from Albert Street to West End Boulevard
- Bertling Street from Perryville Road to West End Boulevard
- Lexington Avenue from Carolina Lane to Sherwood Drive, and from West Cape Rock Drive to Sprigg Street
- Sprigg Street from Southern Expressway to William Street
- West End Boulevard from Jefferson Avenue to Bloomfield Street
- West End Boulevard from Southern Expressway to Linden Street
- Emerald Street from Sprigg Street to Big Bend Road
Improve Intersections
- Route K/Notre Dame High School Intersection Improvements, in partnership with MoDOT
- Maria Louise Lane/Kiwanis Drive/Broadview Street Intersection study to determine a possible future project
Extend Existing Roads
- College Street from Minnesota Avenue to West End Boulevard
- Veterans Memorial Drive from Hopper Road to Vantage Drive (Phase 6)