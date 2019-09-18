Cape police officer receive recognition

Four Cape Girardeau police officers have received recognition for acts of bravery. Sergeant Blanner, Corporal Farrow, Patrolmen Hiett, and Patrolman Owens will be awarded the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s “Life Saving” bar at the Department’s annual Christmas luncheon in December. On Tuesday, February 19, 2019 officers of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a domestic assault situation involving a firearm. After arriving to the scene, several officers repeatedly shouted for the suspect to “drop the weapon” to which he failed to comply with their orders. Officers feared he would use the firearm on the victim who was lying wounded on the ground at his feet. After several seconds of gaining no cooperation from the suspect, officers began firing upon him to eliminate the imminent threat of further injury or death that the suspect had placed over the victim. Each officer acted in defense of the victim while putting their own lives in jeopardy. You can read more on the Cape Girardeau Police Department Facebook page.