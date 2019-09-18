Dig on Scott County farm for Cheryl Scherer’s body unsuccessful

Federal, state and Scott County law enforcement officers dug for evidence Monday in the 40-year-old disappearance of Cheryl Ann Scherer, but turned up nothing. It was another dead end in a cold case that has baffled law enforcement and left Scherer’s family struggling to find closure. Scherer disappeared from her job at the Rhodes gas station on Main Street in Scott City the morning of April 17, 1979. She was 19 years old at the time of her disappearance. In the years since, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI have received and followed up on hundreds of leads, few of which had any credibility. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.