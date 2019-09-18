One child dies about every three days in a farm-related incident
The number of Missouri farm-related accidents begin to pick up around harvest time. The National Children’s Center reports one child dies about every three days in an agriculture-related incident. Agriculture safety expert Charles Schwab says adults need to avoid the desire of putting kids in these dangerous situations.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 186 traffic crashes involving farm equipment were also reported last year in Missouri. In those crashes, seven people were killed and 66 were injured.