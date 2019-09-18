Picket Line at the Wentzville General Motors Plant

The nationwide strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against General Motors (GM) is impacting thousands of workers at the sprawling GM plant in eastern Missouri’s Wentzville. Autoworker Les Frazzetta of O’Fallon was one of the hundreds of union members on the picket line yesterday. He says that even though he and the other workers are only receiving strike pay, their actions are necessary.

Frazetta and other autoworkers are receiving $250 per week for strike pay. While negotiations continue, there’s no word on any progress. Missouri’s governor says GM has 178 suppliers across Missouri, with the plant supporting 12-thousand jobs statewide.