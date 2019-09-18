Wednesday, September 18th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to an arrest report, while under arrest in the rear of a police car, a handcuffed Florida couple removed their clothes and began having sex, an encounter that eventually was interrupted when a sheriff’s deputy “opened the door to stop them.”

Around 11:40 p.m. Friday, a cop stopped a man and woman who were riding bicycles with no lights on a street in Fernandina Beach, a city outside Jacksonville. While questioning the suspects–35-year-old Megan Mondanaro and 31-year-old Aaron Thomas–a patrolman noted that they each smelled of booze, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech.

Mondanaro, who declined to perform field sobriety tests, was busted after the deputy concluded she was cycling while impaired. “Megan was arrested and placed in the backseat of my patrol vehicle,” Officer Mark Hunter reported.

The cop then turned his attention to Thomas, who was subsequently arrested after he performed poorly on some sobriety tests and showed “signs of impairment.” While Hunter was outside his squad car waiting for a vehicle to transport Mondanaro and Thomas to jail, “Megan and Aaron took their clothes off and started to have sex.”

Mondanaro, who is locked up in lieu of $12,508 bond, has been charged with DUI, resisting officers, exposure of sexual organs, and engaging in lascivious acts. Thomas, who is being held without bond, faces similar charges.