Arizona man pleads guilty to drug charge

An Arizona man pled guilty to one count of distribution of over 500 grams of meth. On June 22, 2017, a United States Postal Inspector was reviewing inbound Priority Mail packages at the Network Distribution Center in Hazelwood. The inspector observed one package that had been mailed from a Tempe, Arizona post office to a Caruthersville address which contained several indicators that it might contain controlled substances. The inspector reviewed the database for the Post Office and determined that the name on the return address was not connected with the return address on the package. A drug dog was brought in and the dog alerted to the odor of a controlled substance. The officers found that the package contained 3.51 kilograms of a substance containing meth. Postal Inspectors examined the video from the Tempe post office and were able to determine that the package was mailed by 52-year-old James Sellers. His sentencing is set for December 16. Sellers faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a $10,000,000 fine.