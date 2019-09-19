Meeting shows public not sold on Veterans Memorial Drive project

Plans to extend Veterans Memorial Drive should be put on hold for now. That was the message from some of the people who attended a public meeting Wednesday to provide input on more than a dozen proposed Cape Girardeau street projects. City staff and a city advisory committee are seeking public input as part of their efforts to recommend to the City Council a list of projects to be funded if voters approve a half-cent transportation sales tax next year. Voters will be asked in April to extend the tax for another five years. About 30 people over a period of an hour and a half turned out for the meeting to view maps of the proposed projects being considered under the Transportation Trust Fund 6 program. You can provide your input at another meeting next Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 at the Shawnee Park Center or through a survey that can be found at the TTF-6 page on the City of Cape Girardeau website. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.