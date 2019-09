There was a fatal motorcycle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday afternoon. 51-year-old Lester Chapman of Marble Hill was travelling on MO-72, 4 miles west of Patton, when the crash occurred. Chapman lost control of the bike and ran off the left side of the road. He hit a driveway, overturned, and was ejected from the bike. Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...