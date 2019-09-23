Tornado rebuild gets underway in Jefferson City

Rebuilding efforts are ramping up in Jefferson City, four months after a tornado slammed through and turned many lives upside down. Mayor Carrie Tergin has led the city through the disaster, especially through the shock phase. She has put the word out to help residents get the essentials – a roof over their heads, a shirt on their back, food, tornado cleanup help, among other things.

Mid Continent Steel and Wire from Poplar Bluff has donated one million nails to help residents pound their lives back together.