Base Repairs and maintenance patching along U.S. 60 in western Ballard County this week

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans base repairs and maintenance patching along a section of U.S. 60 in Ballard County this week. Initial work started yesterday morning along U.S. 60 between Wickliffe and Barlow in western Ballard County. The contractor will be digging out and repacking the roadway base at several locations along this 6.5 mile section of U.S. 60. Once those base repairs have settled a few days, the contractor will return with milling and maintenance patching to provide a smoother ride. You should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers along this section of U.S. 60 between the Barlow 4-Way Stop and the U.S. 51 intersection in Wickliffe. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic. This project is expected to take about a week.

