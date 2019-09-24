Missouri AG’s Office Successfully Commits St. Louis County Sexually Violent Predator

On September 13th, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office successfully committed Stanley Williams of St. Louis County as a sexually violent predator. Williams has three prior convictions for forcible sexual conduct. In 1983, Williams pled guilty to Third Degree Sexual Abuse and Stealing in the City of St. Louis. In 1993, Williams pled guilty to First Degree Sexual Abuse and Felonious Restraint in St. Louis County. In 2004, Williams pled guilty to Attempted Forcible Rape in St. Louis County. In all of Williams’ prior convictions, he approached women he didn’t know and physically and sexually assaulted them. Williams will be committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health for care, control, and treatment.

