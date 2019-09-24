Missouri’s Kehoe to Run for Four-Year Term in 2020

Missouri’s lieutenant governor pledges to focus on transportation, if he’s elected in 2020. Republican Mike Kehoe has announced he’s seeking a four-year term in 2020. He tells the audience at his campaign announcement that there are obstacles in Missouri transportation.

Missouri lawmakers approved the governor’s $350 million bridge bonding plan this year, which is aimed at repairing or replacing 250 deteriorating bridges. However, Missouri’s gasoline tax has remained the same since 1996. Voters rejected a proposed ten-cent gasoline tax increase in November. No Democrats have announced that they’re running for lieutenant governor, at this time.