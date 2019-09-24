Tuesday, September 24th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Texas man is wanted by authorities for divorcing his wife — apparently without her knowledge. Authorities claim that 51-year-old Paul Nixon allegedly broke it off from his wife using forged documents behind her back.

Nixon’s wife told investigators on May 14th the man “filed for divorce and completed the entire proceedings without her knowledge or consent and that the court had already completed all hearings and filed the final divorce decree.”

Nixon, of Harris County, submitted “several forged documents and false information” to a district court, “including a forged waiver of service and a forged signature from a notary public in an effort to divorce his wife.”

The divorce decree has been vacated since it was filed fraudulently, officials said. Herman said Nixon and his wife “are still legally married.” Nixon is wanted for aggravated perjury and has a no-bond warrant out for his arrest.