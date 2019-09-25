Governor Parson Says Missouri Farmers are Sticking with President Trump on China

Missouri’s governor says most of his fellow farmers in the Show-Me State are sticking with President Trump on his tough stance with China. Governor Mike Parson spoke at an Agriculture Outlook Forum on Monday in Kansas City, saying he would love for the trade war to end tomorrow but that farmers deserve a level playing field.

Parson says he spoke to a Missouri manufacturer who opened a plant in China, and three years later the Chinese plant supervisor allegedly stole his patents and put him out of business. Governor Parson says “they don’t care about patents in China.”