Share the Road This Harvest Season

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to remind you to be on the lookout for slow-moving farm vehicles. Remember farmers are just doing their jobs when moving equipment from field to field. It’s important that we be patient and drive carefully around farm vehicles. Non-farm motorists may not immediately recognize farm equipment on roadways or be aware of the special hazards they present. Lighting and reflector locations on tractors, combines and other farm equipment are different from other motor vehicles. Loads on farm vehicles may be wider than other vehicles, which present special hazards for other motorists when left, right, rear and front projections are not easily recognizable. The most common collisions occur when the approaching motorist hits a farm vehicle from behind, or when a passing motorist hits a farm vehicle that is attempting to make a wide left turn. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety recommends these simple tips when driving around slow-moving farm machinery:

Be mindful that its harvest season and keep an eye out for machinery.

Be patient and remember that farmers are just doing their jobs.

Loads on farm vehicles may be wider than other vehicles, which present unique conditions for other motorists.

Always pass on the left and only when you have clear sight distance.

Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense in any traffic crash.

Keep your full attention on the road and put your cell phone down.

Buckle up and put your phone down. For more information, visit www.saveMOlives.com.