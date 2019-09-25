Wednesday, September 25th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Woman who “wanted to eat more than her fair share of tomatoes at the dinner table” is facing criminal charges after allegedly assaulting elderly relatives who thwarted her grubby vegetable gambit.

19-year-old Katie Jade Gates allegedly became incensed when she was denied additional tomatoes during supper on September 12th at her family’s home in Callahan, a town twenty miles north of Jacksonville.

Gates’s grandmother told police that the teenager “began to throw a fit because she couldn’t have more tomatoes at the dinner table.” Gates allegedly threw a water bottle at her grandfather and a pack of cigarettes at a 73-year-old female relative.

When confronted about her behavior by her grandfather, Gates allegedly grabbed a knife and began threatening him with it. Witnesses told cops that she chased her grandfather with the knife and poked the weapon at his face.

Gates was arrested and charged with two felonies, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a victim over the age of 65. She bonded out of jail after posting $18,000 bond. A judge has ordered Gates to have no contact with the victims.