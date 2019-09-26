Former director of SNAP is critical of MO AG’s report on abuse in the Catholic Church

The former national director of SNAP, the Survivor’s Network of those Abused by Priests, David Clohessy spoke with reporters outside the Missouri Supreme Court in Jefferson City yesterday, about Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s recent report on abuse in the Catholic Church. He says the report didn’t go far enough.

The Attorney General responds saying he is moving forward with referring 12 former priests and clergy members for criminal prosecution and is encouraging any other victims to come forward.