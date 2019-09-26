Grant sought for homeless shelter in Butler County

Butler County will help local organizations seek a $750,000 grant to establish a homeless shelter for families, children and others who are not served by existing programs. The funds are available through a state Community Block Development Grant program for disaster recover. South Central Missouri Community Action Agency will take the lead on the partnership, but is requiring Butler County to sponsor the grant and act as the pass-through agency. The goal is to ensure no services are duplicated. Grant applications are due by the end of October. The state has said awards may be made by the end of the year. The grant is part of $58 million in state money set aside to help address needs following flooding in 2017.

