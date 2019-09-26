Missouri House Speaker Says Medicaid Expansion Would “Blow Hole” in State Budget

An initiative petition effort for Medicaid expansion is being criticized by Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr. The Springfield Republican says Medicaid expansion would require a 10% match, for a 90% draw-down.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says he shares the Speaker’s position, because of the impact on the state budget. House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade supports Medicaid expansion and says about 100 thousand Missouri children have lost their Medicaid health care coverage.