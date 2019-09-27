Attorney General Schmitt Obtains $94,000 in Restitution, Default Judgement Against Fraudulent Auto Sales Company

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has obtained a default judgment in Jackson County Circuit Court against Cardell Withers and Platinum Auto, LLC (Platinum Auto). The lawsuit alleged that Platinum Auto violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by failing to transfer vehicle titles at the time of sale, failing to pay-off vehicle liens as promised, and misrepresenting the benefits of warranties sold. The judgment orders Mr. Withers and Platinum Auto to pay $94,881.96 in restitution to Missouri consumers, $12,000 in penalties and over $14,000 in costs and fees. The judgment also further prohibits Mr. Withers or Platinum Auto from ever selling motor vehicles in the State of Missouri again.

