Heidi Hall, former Southeast Missourian managing editor, dies at 49

The former Southeast Missourian managing editor has died at 49. Heidi Nieland Hall died Wednesday from metastatic colorectal cancer. Hall’s illness became public recently, when she announced it in a social media post. Hall was a Sikeston native and would go on to serve as an editor in Missouri, Florida and Tennessee. Most recently, she worked in communications for Vanderbilt University in Nashville. A memorial service will be at Woodland Presbyterian Church in Nashville. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...