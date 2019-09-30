Beaches to close after this weekend at Wappapello Lake

Closing dates have been set for many beaches and campgrounds at Wappapello Lake. The United States Army Corps of Engineers says all beaches at Wappapello Lake and the People’s Creek Lower Campground will close today. Officials say that Redman Creek Campground will close on November 4th, followed by the Greenville Campground, which closes on November 26th. There will still be opportunities for camping this Winter, as the People’s Creek Upper Campground, Snow Creek Campground, and Island Campsites are open all year.

