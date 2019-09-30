Kohlfeld Distributing River Radio Tailgate 10/5

Join us in front of Houck Stadium on October 5th at the Kohlfeld Distributing River Radio Tailgate Party – presented by JSE Surplus – before the SEMO Redhawks take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles!

Gates open at 4 pm and the game starts at 6 pm

Our food vendors include Texas Roadhouse, Outtback Steakhouse, Little Casear’s Pizza, Smokehouse 61, Firehouse Subs and El Sol

The Yum Squad from Andy’s Frozen Custard will be handing out free Andy’s

Beverages provided by Kohlfeld Distributing

Get your exclusive Redhawks camo gear from Armstrong Outdoors while you’re there

Pick up your free tickets starting September 27th – at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Cape or Jackson, Supercuts in Cape and Andy’s Frozen Custard – while supplies last.