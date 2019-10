A major milestone for Leadership Cape. KZIM’s Brandon Dickson has more.

Leadership Cape Girardeau Class of 2019 graduates include:

Stephanie Blest – BOLD Marketing

W. Victor Brownlees – City of Cape Girardeau

Darren Burgfeld – Humans of Cape

Timbre Craig – Southern Bank

Brock Crowley – Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center

Dharshaka Dias – Big River Communications

Chelsea Dillick – Realty Executives of Cape County

Lucas Dirnberger – Alliance Bank

Kim Dixon – Safe House for Women

Christy Easley – West Park Mall

Kelly Felter – Montgomery Bank

Jake Garrard – City of Cape Girardeau

Adam Glueck – Cape Girardeau Police Department

Dawn Guynn – Lawless Harley Davidson

Katie Hill – Cape Girardeau Public Library

Wyky Jean – Honorable Young Men Club

Dustin Koerber – Cape Girardeau Fire Department

Sarah LaVenture – Old Town Cape

Blake Lingle – The Bank of Missouri

Annette Mounts – Banterra Bank

Steve Naeter – Garber’s Men’s Wear

Rhett Obermann – SEMO Ready Mix

Paul Blake Ozbun – Osburn, Hine & Yates, LLC

Mia Pohlman – rustmedia

James Powell – Fresh Healthy Café

Sam Rhodes – Plaza Tire Service

Brad Rogers – U.S. Bank

Tiara Ross – SoutheastHEALTH

Stephen Schott – Minsch Property Group

Karen Seabaugh – Drury Southwest, Inc.

Hannah Seesing – Cape Chamber

Kaleisha Walker – SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties

Tyler Welker – Commerce Bank