Panel punts on Veterans Memorial Drive project

Members of a Cape Girardeau advisory board failed to reach agreement yesterday on the proposed extension of Veterans Memorial Drive, opting instead to present two options to the City Council later this month. One option would be to spend $2.3 million on design, acquisition and dirt work for future extension of the street from Hopper Road to the Route K area. The second option calls for budgeting $200,000 for engineering work only. The advisory board recommended eight major street projects be funded as part of a transportation tax package to be placed before voters in April. The measure would extend the transportation sales tax for another five years, generating an estimated $25 million in revenue for road maintenance, sidewalks and major street projects. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

