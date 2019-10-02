Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A burglar broke into a North Carolina residence last week and stole a 12-inch sex toy. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Wednesday evening to a reported break-in at a residence in Leland, a town ten miles from Wilmington.

The burglary suspect, who remains at large, entered the Buckwood Court home and departed with the “12” electric vibrator wand,” two pieces of jewelry, coins, and several other items worth a combined $450.

The stolen sex toy is valued at $30, which does not reveal whether the item was new or used. Or if it came with batteries. The victim is listed as the 38-year-old woman who owns the 1600-square-foot residence. If apprehended, the vibrator thief could face larceny and breaking and entering charges.