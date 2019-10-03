Hacked social media account leads to Jackson school threat

Jackson police are investigating an incident in which a post on a social media account indicated a potential firearms threat at Jackson High School. A post appeared Tuesday evening on Snapchat that gave the impression an act of “gun violence” was imminent at the school. The Jackson Police Department says the threat was made through a hacked social media account. An investigation was underway to determine who made the post and how the Snapchat account was hacked. The school district emailed parents yesterday morning regarding the incident and had counselors on hand to speak with students if necessary.

