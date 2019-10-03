Highway 25 in Cape County reduced for pavement work

Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, from Jackson Trail to County Road 318, will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. The work will begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday and will end at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

