Thursday, October 3rd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Man dialed 9-1-1 to report that he “had narcotics on his person,” according to police who say that the suspect told them he “wanted to go to jail.” After 21-year-old Joshua Simmons called police late Sunday night, officers contacted him near a park in St. Petersburg.

Simmons reportedly “stated he had marijuana in his front pocket and produced it to officers on scene.” Simmons was then taken into custody, which noted that the defendant “spontaneously stated he was transient and wanted to go to jail.”

Cops reported that the seized marijuana weighed about one gram. Charged with pot possession, a misdemeanor, Simmons is being held in the county jail in lieu of $150 bond. Simmons’s rap sheet includes three convictions for trespassing.