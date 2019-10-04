Friday, October 4th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A would-be thief was caught in a hilarious state of wide-eyed shock when he realized he was being filmed in a car in Oregon. The car’s owner said that she checked the notifications on her inward-facing dashcam after a neighbor in Beaverton told her that her car had been broken into.

Her shock was nothing compared to the would-be thief’s, it seems — with her footage showing him staring in dazzled disbelief when a flash went off on her motion-activated dashcam. “It was the funniest face I have ever seen,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, told the station.

She said her “Owlcam” starts recording without light, with the flash going on after ten seconds, alerting the prowler to the camera. Beaverton police told the station that police reports had been filed but no arrests made as of Tuesday.