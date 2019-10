The Missouri Department of Conservation will be hosting an event for landowners this weekend. The MDC will show landowners how to use prescribed fire as a land management tool. MDC officials say this technique is used to manage grasslands and old fields, originating from the Native Americans. The workshop will be held on Saturday, at 8 am, at the Chamber of Commerce in Poplar Bluff. To register for the event, go to www.mdc.mo.gov

