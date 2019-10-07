2 fatalities in single vehicle crash Stoddard County

There were two fatalities in a single vehicle crash in Stoddard County last night. 55-year-old Jeffery Stultz, of Pocahontas, AR, was travelling on MO 25, 1.5 miles north of Bernie, when he ran off the road. He hit a utility pole, ejecting himself and one passenger. An 11-year-old and 21-year-old Tyler Stultz of Holcomb had minor to moderate injuries. Jeffery Stultz and 41-year-old Renee Karpinski of Holcomb were pronounced dead at the scene. None of them were wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred.

