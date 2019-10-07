Counties in Southeast Missouri are Hotspots for Cancer

Scott and Stoddard counties are among the counties in Missouri with the highest instances of cancer in the state. A 2015 study published in the journal “Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention” found this. The Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNA) conducted by Saint Francis Healthcare System, SoutheastHEALTH and the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center are working to decrease this as they educate people in the region and solve issues related to public health throughout the CHNA target area, which includes Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott and Stoddard counties. CHNA says cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the region, with breast, colon, lung and prostate as the four most common types found in Southeast Missouri. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...