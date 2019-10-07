Defense attorneys seek dismissal of former Scott City mayor’s defamation lawsuit

Attorneys for two of three defendants in a defamation lawsuit brought by former Scott City Mayor Ron Cummins told a judge Friday the case has no merit and should be dismissed. Judge Rob Barker said he would rule later on the motion to dismiss Cindi Davidson Brashear from the case. In response to the other dismissal motion, Barker said he would give Cummins’ attorney time to file an amended petition clarifying the allegations against former Mayor Tim Porch. Cummins is suing state Represntative Holly Rehder, Brashear, and Porch for defaming him. He resigned as mayor in August 2017 after Rehder called for an investigation into allegations he abused his position as mayor. The suit says the defendants made defamatory statements against Cummins, accusing him of “malfeasance of office, corruption, theft in the form of misuse of public funds.” You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

